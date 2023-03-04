American Idol returns with its third episode and it's time to continue with the third round of auditions. Here, check what time, when and where to watch the broadcast.

American Idol is back with its third episode of season 21 and we will see how the third round of auditions are going. Artists from various places fight for a spot on the highly acclaimed singing show, while those who have been selected prepare to begin new stages.

[Watch American Idol Episode 3 online and free on fuboTV]

Noah Cyrus has been chosen to be one of the mentors who will guide one team of contestants to the highly anticipated semi-final, along with Allen Stone who will be in charge of the other team. The jury is made up of three of the industry's biggest stars, two of whom have already participated in several editions.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are ready to choose who will enter the competition and who will not. During the last episode we saw how the Fireworks singer was moved to tears by Trey Louis' performance at the auditions, singing Stone from the band Whiskey Myers.

What time is Episode 3 of American Idol 2023 released?

American Idol auditions must continue and the third episode will premiere at 8 PM on Sunday, March 5. There we will see how several artists are looking to get a spot on the show, one of them is Elijah McCormick, a singer who auditioned in front of the judges to the rhythm of Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts.

How and where to watch American Idol 2023 Epidose 3

The third episode of American Idol season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. However, there is another way to watch the broadcast and it is thanks to fuboTV, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. The streaming platform will be showing the episode live at the same time as the channel.