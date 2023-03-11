American Idol continues its run and this Sunday we will have a special with more artists auditioning, even though the Oscars are being broadcast. Here, check out how to watch the new episode.

As the weeks go by, more artists are making it to the 21st season of American Idol. The judges have witnessed several emotional performances, such as Trey Louis', when Katy Perry ended up in tears after hearing him sing Stone by the band Whiskey Myers. It is time to continue adding more singers to the show and then move on to the next phase.

In the next broadcast we will see how nine young people are selected after giving the best of their repertoire. One of the protagonists was Reette Thorns, a Grand Valley State University student who was born in Wisconsin and has had a passion for music most of her life, but had been away from that path for quite some time. She decided to make a comeback and did it in a big way.

Now, many were wondering when the fourth episode would air, as the Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12 during the show's time slot. The ceremony will take place starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET and will last approximately three hours. Here, check out how to watch the next round of auditions...

What time is the Special Episode of American Idol 2023 released?

American Idol will change its time slot this Sunday only, due to the Academy Awards taking place at the same time. The show announced that fans will not be left without an episode, but will air a one-hour special after the awards ceremony ends.

This is scheduled to end at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET, which means that the singing competition will begin at 11:35 PM - 12:35 AM ET/ 8:02 PM - 9:02 PM PT. Viewers who want to watch a new round of auditions will have to stay up past midnight, as the schedule may change depending on what happens with the Oscars.

How to watch American Idol 2023 Special Episode

The special episode of season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. It's not the only option though, as if you don't have cable, it can be streamed on fuboTV. The platform is offering a one-week free trial in the U.S. and then the cheapest subscription costs $74.99 a month, though there are several plans to choose from.