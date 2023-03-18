The 21st season of American Idol is in full swing and auditions are still going on, so the jurors are still collecting artists for the show. Here, check out how and where to watch the fourth episode.

American Idol is back with a new broadcast and despite already having more than 20 artists in the competition, auditions will continue for at least two more episodes. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are still eager to find great artists for the show and have often been moved to tears.

This happened to the Part of Me singer, who during the second episode could not contain her emotion after seeing the presentation of Trey Louis, who sang a version of Stone by the rock band Whiskey Myers. The artist was really moved after the young contestant shared his story, where he confessed to being a survivor of a school shooting.

Last week, a special edition of the show was aired, since the Academy Awards were going to take place on ABC during the same time slot. For this reason, the production decided to broadcast a one-hour episode where they showed more auditions, but without the usual format.

What time is Episode 4 of American Idol 2023 released?

American Idol returns with its fourth episode of all auditions and the artists must continue to try to get a pass to join the competition, which already has 38 singers in. The next broadcast will take place at 8 PM on Sunday, March 19.

How to watch American Idol 2023 Episode 4

The fourth episode of American Idol season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. However, there is another way to watch the broadcast and it is thanks to fuboTV, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. The streaming platform will be showing the episode live at the same time as the channel.