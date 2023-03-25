American Idol is back with a new broadcast and the competition is starting to mutate, as we'll soon see how Hollywood Week plays out. In the meantime, here's how to watch episode 5.

New week, new episode of American Idol season 21. The talent competition is at its best and yesterday it was announced that seven alumni joined as mentors for Hollywood Week. Two of them are hit singer Jordin Sparks and David Archuleta, who was runner-up during the seventh season.

There were also several changes in the format of the week, such as the removal of the gender challenge. The contestants will have to choose a category to work on and each category will have two students to help them. In total there are almost 150 participants and there are three areas to select from, so they will have a big job ahead of them.

Billboard assured that we will see more former winners appear on the show during the course of the season, while Michaels Wolflick was the one who said "Clay and Ruben's finale was on May 21, 2003. They're going to come back and perform on this year's finale". In the meantime, here's how to watch episode 5...

What time is Episode 5 of American Idol 2023 released?

With more than 40 singers in the competition, it's time for American Idol to continue its journey and for the jurors to show that earning their place on the show is no easy task. The fifth episode will air on Sunday, March 26 at 8 PM and will bring with it many emotional moments.

How to watch American Idol 2023 Episode 5

The fifth episode of American Idol season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. However, there is another way to watch the broadcast and it is thanks to Fubo, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. The streaming platform will be showing the episode live at the same time as the channel.