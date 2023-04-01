New week, new episode of American Idol season 21. It's time to continue with the competition and this time we head straight to Hollywood Week. Here, check out how to watch it.

American Idol returns this week with its sixth episode and now that the auditions have come to an end, it's time for the contestants to dive right into Hollywood Week, which will feature seven amazing mentors.

Some favorite alumni gathered to mentor this year's participants. Those who have been chosen as mentors are Justin Guarini, Clay Aiken, Jordin Sparks, David Archuleta, Phillip Phillips, Catie Turner and Noah Thompson.

Throughout the season we will see how other former contestants who have made it far in the competition will appear in edition 21, like Ruben Studdard. Here, check out how to watch this week's episode...

What time is Hollywood Week Part I released?

The first episode of Hollywood Week will air on Sunday, April 2 at 8 PM. The producers have said goodbye to the genre division, so it's time for the contestants to give it their all, even though they may not feel comfortable in those categories.

How to watch American Idol 2023 Episode 6

The sixth episode of American Idol season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. However, there is another way to watch the broadcast and it is thanks to Fubo, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. The streaming platform will be showing the episode live at the same time as the channel.