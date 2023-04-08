American Idol returns this week with its sixth episode and it's time to move on to the next phase, leaving Hollywood Week behind. Here, check out when and where to watch the broadcast.

The competition on American Idol has become quite interesting during the last few episodes. Several contestants made the decision to leave their positions, such as Sara Beth Liebe, who assured that the reasons for her departure have nothing to do with Katy Perry's comments about her.

[Watch American Idol Episode 7 online and free on Fubo]

We are just a few weeks away from seeing mentors Allen Stone and Noah Cyrus in action. Both stars will be assisting competitors at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii editions, which will take place over the weekend of Saturday, April 16.

A few days ago several changes were announced in the program schedule, so it is important to be attentive to all the announcements made by Disney and other sites. Now it's time to continue with the first part of the Showstopper/Final Judgement and also to finally know who will make up the Top 26.

What time is Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 1 released?

It's time to move on to a new stage, so this weekend will be the first part of the Showstopper/Final Judgement special. The broadcast will take place on Sunday, April 9 at 8 PM. Not only will you be able to see the artists sing new tunes, but you will also see who has been selected in the Top 26.

How to watch American Idol 2023 Episode 7

The seventh episode of American Idol Season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. However, there is another way to watch the broadcast and it is thanks to Hulu and Fubo, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. The streaming platform will be showing the episode live at the same time as the channel.