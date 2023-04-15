New week, new episode of American Idol. It's time to see how the artists, judges and mentors move to paradise. Here, check out how to watch the first part of the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

American Idol season 21 has had it all so far. We saw various dramas unfold as well as some great emotional moments among the contestants. Katy Perry was both hated and loved, while selected artists left the competition. Now, it's time to witness the arrival of two stars, who will lead the contestants to the next round.

This weekend it will be Allen Stone taking center stage and helping his group of performers improve their skills for the round of live shows that will begin shortly. Noah Cyrus will participate in next week's episode and will also have to guide his selected contestants. It won't be an easy task and they will have to bring out their best tips.

The live shows will begin on Monday, April 24, with the arrival of the Top 12 Reveal. The countdown has begun and the artists don't have much time, so they will have to absorb all the wisdom of their mentors as quickly as possible. There are only 8 weeks left until the grand finale and soon we will know who will be the winner of the popular singing contest.

What time is Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part 1 released?

These last few weeks have been changing quite a bit within Season 21, as this weekend will see the debut of the first part of Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii. Previously the competitors had been going through the Showstopper/Final Judgment. The broadcast of the new phase will take place on Sunday, April 16, starting at 8 PM.

How to watch American Idol 2023 Episode 8

The eight episode of American Idol Season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. However, there is another way to watch the broadcast and it is thanks to Hulu and Fubo, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. The streaming platform will be showing the episode live at the same time as the channel.