American Idol is back with more episodes of its 21st season and it's time to see which artists will be eliminated from the competition, finally revealing the Top 20. Here, check out how to watch episode 9.

The Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii stages have already taken place and now it's time for Ryan Seacrest to reveal the top 20 contestants of American Idol season 21. The host will call them one by one and we will see how many of them are eliminated, as well as who comes out victorious.

Noah Cyrus and Allen Stone were the mentors who helped (and continue to help) the artists during this phase. During the last broadcast we saw how the last episode set in the volcanic archipelago took place, so it's time to continue the competition in the studio.

Katy Perry as well as Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have started the countdown to the long-awaited finale, which will take place on Sunday, May 21. However, before this happens, the Top 12 Reveal and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night must take place.

What time is the Top 20 Reveal released?

Finally we are just one day away from some contestants having to go home, after being eliminated from the competition. The top 20 will be revealed on Sunday, April 23rd starting at 8 PM. Only 6 will have to leave their microphones, but this will certainly not be an easy decision, as all of them have had a great time on American Idol.

How to watch American Idol 2023 Episode 9

The ninth episode of American Idol Season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. However, there is another way to watch the broadcast and it is thanks to Hulu and Fubo, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. The streaming platform will be showing the episode live at the same time as the channel.