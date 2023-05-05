The countdown to the coronation of the next king of the United Kingdom is almost over. The Princes will gather again, along with millions of people, to witness the ceremony and here check how to watch it online.

The day awaited by all fans of British royalty is approaching and tomorrow will be the great coronation of King Charles. The inhabitants of the United Kingdom will gather in the streets of London, to celebrate with their peers and wear crowns with attire befitting the occasion.

Although a large number of people are expected to attend, the question is whether all the children of the next king will be present. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who recently traveled by subway to the Dog & Duck pub to be with the people, assured their attendance.

It was also confirmed that Prince Harry will be present to accompany his father and brother. However, Meghan Markle will stay in the United States, along with her children. No surprise, considering everything her husband confessed in the book Spare.

How and when to watch the Coronation of King Charles online

The coronation of the next king of the United Kingdom will take place on Saturday, May 6 and thousands of people are expected to attend and line the processional route, which runs from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Once the event is over, Charles and Camilla will walk out onto the palace balcony, along with the royal family.

CNN is providing special coverage, which can be seen around the world. It will begin at 10 AM and end at 5 PM London time. In the United States it will be available from 5 AM to 12 PM ET. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 6 AM PT. The broadcast will be available for free on the channel's home page.