Despite everything that's going on with the writers, the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 will continue to run its course and will take place this weekend. Here, check out how to watch the ceremony.

We are just hours away from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 and many of the celebrities of the moment will be gathered in one place, so it is expected that we will have some incredible crossovers. There are several great productions that have been nominated and the competition will not be easy.

Nope, Smile and Scream IV have finally gotten some recognition and have been nominated for Best Picture, competing with other major titles such as Elvis, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. It is nothing new that horror works are not as highly valued as the rest.

Drew Barrymore had been chosen to be this year's host, but the actress decided to drop out in solidarity with the strike, in search of better wages, that Hollywood screenwriters are carrying out. "Everything we do in movies and television stems from their creation, and until a solution is reached I choose to wait", she said.

What time are the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023?

Although the awards were to be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and live on Sunday night, May 7, plans have changed. Now, the event will no longer be a director's event and will no longer have a red carpet, due to the writers' strike.

The program will be based on pre-recorded clips. The organization in charge of awarding the statuettes in the form of popcorn has made the decision after seeing a tweet posted by the Writers Guild of America West account, where they said they were going to head to the event.

So far, the broadcast will continue to run on Sunday starting at 8 PM ET. No other sudden changes have been announced, but we will have to keep an eye on the actions of the writers and Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

How to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

The 2023 edition of the awards can be seen directly on the MTV channel and will have several simulcasts. These will take place on BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1, according to People.

On the other hand, Fubo will also be in charge of streaming the event. The streaming service is offering a one-week free trial in the U.S. and then the subscription will cost $74.99 a month (the Pro plan). There are several options and prices according to what the consumer is looking for.