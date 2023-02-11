Are you interested in adopting a new pet? Haven't decided yet? Don't worry, the Puppy Bowl will give you the answers. It's time for new players to take on the most adorable event of the year. Here, check out how to watch it online for free.

Prior to the big Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl game, the Puppy Bowl will once again take place. When it comes to broadcasting the adorable event, remember that it's not exactly live, but pre-recorded. So many of the puppies featured may have already been adopted.

The program consists of various shelters around the country sending their top four four-legged players to compete against each other. This year we will see which team, Team Ruff or Team Fluff, will take home the Lombarky trophy. During the 2023 edition, 122 puppies were recruited from 67 shelters in 34 states.

The original idea came about to demonstrate the excess of orphaned and abandoned doggies, while the goal itself is to get the cute players to find homes. Although by the time you watch the show it's likely that many already have new owners, it's always best to call to check on the availability of the puppy you're interested in. You never know!

How to watch Puppy Bowl 2023 online for free

The event will take place on Sunday, February 12 at 1:00 PM ET / 10 AM PT. There will be several ways to stream the adorable Puppy Bowl and it can be viewed simultaneously on any of the available platforms. These are Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, HBO Max, Discovery+ and fuboTV (who is offering a one week free trial for the US).