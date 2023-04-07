One of the most important moments for fans of one of the biggest franchises in the world has arrived. Here, check out how to watch the Star Wars Celebration 2023 Day 1.

The day has arrived fans! It's time for the biggest stars of the Star Wars franchise to gather in one place and give some hints of what's to come. The Star Wars Celebration 2023 will take place in Europe, more specifically in London, so it will be streamed live for the whole world to see.

The Internet has exploded since the morning, as many big news have already been revealed. One of the first previews to see the light of day was the trailer for Ahsoka, the live-action series starring Rosario Dawson. Then, Skeleton Crew producers confirmed who will be directing some episodes.

There were also plenty of interviews and shows, as at one point it was James Mangold and Dave Filoni who took to the stage, along with many of the iconic characters from the sagas. The event runs through Sunday, April 10, so there will be plenty of exclusive footage over the course of the weekend.

Schedule for Day 1 of Star Wars Celebration 2023

Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM GMT

Lucasfilm's live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests. To discuss the many current and future Star Wars adventures; such as The Mandalorian, Andor and many more.

The Making of Andor Season One

3:00 AM - 4:00 PM GMT

Executive producers Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna and their creative team recount the making of the epic first season of Star Wars: Andor.

How to watch Star Wars Celebration 2023 Day 1 online

The most popular event among fans of the galactic universe will be streamed all weekend online, as it is being held in London. The first day of Star Wars Celebration 2023 will be streamed on the official Star Wars YouTube channel and the official website.

Big breaking news or even feature stories will be posted throughout the day on the franchise's website, so we'll have to wait a bit to have them available there. Here, check out the live broadcast: