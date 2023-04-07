Although the first day of Star Wars Celebration has just taken place, it's time to start making plans for the second day, which will arrive in several hours. Here, check out how to watch it streaming and more.

The first day of Star Wars Celebration 2023, which is taking place in Europe, brought a lot of big announcements that have left the fans in awe. The directors of Skeleton Crew were announced and the trailer for Ahsoka was revealed, so it was a great morning indeed.

Diego Luna joined Tony Gilroy to give one of the best interviews, while James Mangold and Dave Filoni took the stage with some of the most popular characters to greet the audience. The event will run through the weekend and end on Monday the 10th.

The second day will take place in a few hours in London, so keep an eye out for news that may leak out before then. The special guests for the panels have already been confirmed and will include some of the great legends of the franchise.

Schedule for Day 2 of Star Wars Celebration 2023

Ahsoka

3:00 AM - 4:00 AM PT

6:00 AM - 7:00 AM ET

Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and several special guests will join on stage to showcase some new looks and glimpses of the upcoming live-action series coming to the Disney+ streaming platform.

40 Years of Return of the Jedi

6:00 AM - 7:00 AM PT

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET

It's time to celebrate the anniversary of one of the most anticipated and biggest movies in history. Host Ming-Na Wen will engage in some conversations with Star Wars legends from the past, present and future with the influence of this chapter of the franchise.

Clone Wars - 15 Year Anniversary Panel

9:30 AM -10:30 AM PT

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM ET

Who are the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! guests?

Hayden Christensen: 12:00 PM - 12:15 PM

Giancarlo Esposito: 12:30 PM - 12:45 PM

Carl Weathers: 12:50 PM - 1:05 PM

Matt Lanter and James Arnold Taylor: 3:00 PM - 3:15 PM

Ming-Na Wen: 3:15 PM - 3:30 PM

Billy Dee Williams: 3:30 PM - 3:45 PM

Andy Serkis: 3:45 PM - 4:00 PM

Denis Lawson: 5:00 PM - 5:15 PM

Anthony Daniels: 5:15 PM - 5:30 PM

*All times are in GMT.

How to watch Star Wars Celebration 2023 Day 2 online

The next Star Wars Celebration 2023 will begin at 12 PM GMT / 5:00 AM PT on Saturday, April 8. The second day will be streamed on the official Star Wars YouTube channel and the official website.

Big breaking news or even feature stories will be posted throughout the day on the franchise's website, so we'll have to wait a bit to have them available there.