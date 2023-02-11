The Super Bowl is less than 24 hours away and soon we will see how Rihanna will perform in one of the most important shows. Here, check out how to watch the Halftime Show.

Fans, get ready to see one of the most awaited musical comebacks in the industry and the world... Rihanna returns to the stage after six years of absence and what better time to do it than when a Super Bowl is being played. The Barbados singer will be headlining the Halftime Show and rumor has it that she'll have some very special guests.

[Watch the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show online in the US]

Kanye West and JAY-Z are two of the rappers who could be accompanying her in the presentation and everything indicates that the trio will sing Run This Town, a collaboration that resurfaced a few days ago and that the interpreter of Love in the Brain has used to score the latest trailer for the show released by Apple Music.

Now, it's time to see how they make history, as this year's edition is expected to surpass the 2022 edition in terms of viewers. It is believed that there will be a total of 192 million people in the stadium, not counting all those who will watch the event from the comfort of their homes. Here, check out how to watch the Halftime Show...

How to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Rihanna

The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be played at State Farm Stadium and will kick off at 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT, so the Halftime Show is normally scheduled to take place an hour and a half after kickoff of the big game.

Rihanna will take the stage around 7:45 / 8 PM ET on Sunday. The event will be broadcast on multiple services and channels, such as Fox and Fox Deportes. In case you don't have cable or just want to watch it via streaming, there will be several options. Some of them are fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, DirectTV and also from the NFL+ app.