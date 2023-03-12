It's the eighth week on the 27th season of The Bachelor.. After traveling across Europe, Zach Shallcross and his four remaining women will have the Hometown Dates. Check out when and where to watch it.

Only four women are left on The Bachelor Season 27, and that means that is time for the Hometown Dates. Lead Zach Shallcross will visit the families of Charity, Ariel, Kaity and Gabi to decide who he will bring to the Fantasy Suites Dates.

After coming back from Europe, Zach will be headed to a “cross-country adventure” to visit and meet all the relatives of his contestants. However, families are not always thrilled with this step on the journey, and that can lead to tensions.

According to the ABC’s preview for the episode, “confessions of love are right around the corner.” If you want to catch up with the eighth episode of The Bachelor, check out here how to watch it.

Is The Bachelor on tonight? Time by State in the US

The eighth episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor on Monday, March 13th, and it will last two hours. It will be finally time for the Hometown Dates, in which one woman will be eliminated. Check out the hours to watch it:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelor 2023 Episode 8

The Hometown Dates will air on ABC, but you can also live stream it on fuboTV (free-trial). The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu. If you want to know all the spoilers from the season, click here.