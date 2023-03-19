Season 27 of The Bachelor is coming to an end. There’s only three women left and Zach Shallcross must decide with which one of them he wants to spend the rest of his life. Check out how to watch the Fantasy Suites Dates.

Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki and Katty Biggar are the three women left in Season 27 of The Bachelor. That means it’s time for the Fantasy Suites Dates, in which Zach Shallcross and his contestants will get one night away from the cameras.

After the Hometown Dates, Zach decided to eliminate Charity Lawson, who will become the next Bachelorette. However, this isn’t over yet and he and the remaining women will now travel to f Krabi, Thailand.

According to the ABC’s preview for the episode, Zach has decided to put a limit of how much intimacy he plans to have and that’s none. However, we know that the Bachelor broke his promise of not sleeping with any of the women but without naming her.

Is The Bachelor on tonight? Time by State in the US

The ninth episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor on Monday, March 20, and it will last two hours. It will finally be time for the Fantasy Suites Dates, in which one woman will be eliminated. Check out the hours to watch it:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelor 2023 Episode 9

Episode 9 of The Bachelor Season 27, aka the Fantasy Suites Dates, will air on ABC, but you can also live stream it on fuboTV (free-trial). The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu. If you want to know all the spoilers from the season, click here.