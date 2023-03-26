After nine weeks, it’s time for Season 27 of The Bachelor to come to an end. There are only two women left and Zach Shallcross will have to make a drastic decision. To whom he will propose? Don’t miss the finale.

Zach Shallcross’ quest for love will end this week with a new live episode of The Bachelor 2023. Season 27 has been a rollercoaster of emotion for the lead and his contestants, but now it’s time for the truth. Will Zach propose to Kaity or Gabi?

After the Fantasy Suites Dates, in which the Bachelor got into trouble for breaking his own promise of not sleeping with any of the women, he decided to move forward with Gabi and Kaity, and eliminated Ariel Frenkel.

Now, the two women will meet his family in Thailand, and have the final dates before Zach, if he wants to, gets on one knee to pop the most important question of his life (at least, romantically). Here, check out when and how to watch the live finale of The Bachelor.

Is The Bachelor finale on tonight? Time by State in the US

The finale of Season 27 of The Bachelor will air on Monday, March 27, and it will last three hours. Apart from the events in Thailand, Jesse Palmer, the three finalists and Zach Shallcross will be live from the studios. Check out the hours to watch it:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelor 2023 Finale and After the Rose Special

The finale of The Bachelor Season 27 will air live on ABC. However, you can also live stream it on Fubo (free-trial). The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu. If you want to know all the spoilers from the season, click here.