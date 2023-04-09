The Battle Rounds are coming to an end and it's time to see who will move on to the KO's on season 23 of The Voice. Here, check out how to watch episode 10.

It's time to watch the final stage of the battle rounds to welcome the knockouts of the 23rd season of the most famous singing competition on television. Thanks to spoilers, we already know who the lucky ones have survived The Voice and who had to go home.

Alex Whalen was one of the most popular contestants on the show and all viewers were in for a surprise when he decided not to perform a duet with his partner, Neil Salsich. Host Carson Daly was the one who said "he couldn't be with us tonight".

This meant that Team Blake's artist withdrew from the competition and his partner moved on to the next round, after performing only a great version of Marvin Gaye's I Heard it Through the Grapevine. It was time for episode 10, which will mark the end of the 2023 battles.

When will episode 10 of The Voice be released? Time by State in the US

The tenth episode of The Voice will take place on Monday, April 10 and will be the last one where we will see the contestants sing duets to earn a spot in the next phase, as they will soon have to survive the KOs.

Here, check out what time it will air:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 10

Season 23 of The Voice continues to air in the same way it always has. Every Monday there is a new episode that will premiere on NBC, but in case you don't have cable there are two other options to watch it.

Fubo is the one that offers a broadcast on the same day and at the same time, plus it has a one week free trial in the United States. Otherwise, another option is through Peacock's streaming platform the following day.