The Voice is back with a new round, a new mega mentor and more great moments between the coaches and their artists. Here, check out how to watch episode 11 of season 23.

The week has finally arrived when Reba McEntire returns to The Voice to give coaches and contestants some advice as mega mentor for season 23. The artists who belong to the teams of Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper will have to improve their skills to make it to the next round.

The end is closer than expected and the countdown has already begun. The KOs will only last two episodes, so they will be quite intense. Next will follow the playoffs and finally the live shows, which are the last part of the competition. Then we will know who will be the champion of the prize money and of the 2023 edition of the show.

Since a few weeks ago, there are no more episodes on Tuesdays, because NBC replaced it with The Wall, a game show. However, it is believed that the programming will be back to normal by the time of the live presentations, but we will have to wait until this is confirmed by the channel or an official account.

When will episode 11 of The Voice be released? Time by State in the US

It's time for the Knockouts to finally begin and for the great mentor to make her appearance. The new phase of the competition will begin this Monday night, April 17, so viewers better get ready for two intense and emotional broadcasts.

Here, check out what time it will air:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 11

Season 23 of The Voice continues to air in the same way it always has. Every Monday there is a new episode that will premiere on NBC, but in case you don't have cable there are two other options to watch it.

Fubo is the one that offers a broadcast on the same day and at the same time, plus it has a one week free trial in the United States. Otherwise, another option is through Peacock's streaming platform the following day.