The Voice is back and it's time for another episode, where we will see Reba McEntire again. Here, check out how and when to watch the 12th broadcast of season 23.

The Knockouts have finally begun and the coaches have had to make some tough decisions, as in the case of Kelly Clarkson, when she had to decide between Holly Brand and Rachel Christine. The competition is getting tougher and tougher and everyone wants to continue on The Voice.

[Watch The Voice 2023 Episode 12 online free on Fubo]

However, not many will be lucky enough to make it to the next round. Reba McEntire joined the judges to help the contestants hone their skills, before having to take the stage to fight for their spot in season 23. It's not the first time there has been a mega mentor, but it has been one of the few so iconic.

This is the last episode where this phase of the program will take place, since next week we will see how the Playoffs will debut. On May 15, the long-awaited Live Shows will begin, and then the grand finale will take place. There is not much time left to find out who will be the winner of the prize money...

When will episode 12 of The Voice be released? Time by State in the US

It's time for the final episode of the KO's, which will take place on Sunday night, April 24. Mega mentor Reba McEntire will have her final appearance and one last chance to guide the performers who make up the teams of the iconic coaches.

Here, check out what time it will air:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 12

Season 23 of The Voice continues to air in the same way it always has. Every Monday there is a new episode that will premiere on NBC, but in case you don't have cable there are two other options to watch it.

Fubo is the one that offers a broadcast on the same day and at the same time, plus it has a one week free trial in the United States. Otherwise, another option is through Peacock's streaming platform the following day.