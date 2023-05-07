Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Niall Horan will perform on the second night of the Playoffs of Season 23 of The Voice. Here, check out when and how you can watch Episode 15 in the US.

Season 23 of The Voice continues with the second night of the playoffs and we’re getting closer to the live shows and the big finale. The Top 20 will become the Top 8, but there are only four spots left in the Top 8 and anything can happen.

Last week, Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper’s contestants performed. NOIVAS and Grace West from Team Shelton, and Ray Uriel and Sorelle from Team Chance were the ones who advanced to the live shows.

Now, it’s the turn for Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan’s artists to impress their coaches. This is the first time that the playoffs weren’t contested live since Season 13. So, we’ve got all the spoilers here.

Is The Voice on tonight? Time by State in the US

Episode 15 of Season 23 of The Voice will air on Monday, May 8th. It’s the second night of the Playoffs, right before the live shows start. Four more contestants will advance to the semifinals. Here, check out the time:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch Episode 15 of The Voice 2023

The Voice is on NBC and you can also live stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. You can also watch the episode the following day on PeacockTV, which also has the previous seasons available. It costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.