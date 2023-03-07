The 23rd season of The Voice is here, and the blind auditions are just getting started. Here, check out how to watch the second episode tonight with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper.

Season 23 of The Voice has already begun with the blind auditions, and some talented contestants have already won a place in the teams. However, there’s still plenty of auditions to watch, so check out how to watch the second episode of the show.

[Watch The Voice 2023 Episode 2 free online on fuboTV]

This year, Kelly Clarkson is coming back, while Blake Shelton is in his last season as coach. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper are competing for the first time. However, that doesn’t mean that they can’t convince contestants to join them.

As always, singers of all genres and backgrounds will have a chance to compete in the show. After the auditions, contestants will start to be eliminated during the battles, in which Reba McEntire will serve as a mega mentor.

Is The Voice on tonight? Time by State in the US

The second episode of the new season of The Voice is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 7th. More contestants will be auditioning for the coaches, who will have to try to convince the artists to join their teams.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 2

The second episode of The Voice 2023 will be broadcast live on NBC. You can also watch it via streaming on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, and on Peacock TV, the following day.