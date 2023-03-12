The Voice is back with its third episode and we will see how the auditions continue their course. It's time for more artists to take the stage to perform the best of their repertoires. Here, check out how to watch the next broadcast.

Although the weekend was dedicated to the excitement of the Oscars, it's time to put one of the most anticipated events of the year behind us and continue with regular television programming. New artists will be performing in front of the four jurors of The Voice, with the goal of being one of the members of one of the coaches.

Now it's time to continue with the auditions during the third episode of one of the most famous and popular singing shows. We already saw how Niall Horan blocked Kelly Clarkson and this is the first time that the singer makes a bold move against the artist, so it is likely that she wants to seek revenge. It all started after the former One Direction left the Since U Been Gone singer with no chance, following the performance of Kala Banham.

The teams have already been formed little by little and so far Blake Shelton has the most members, with a total of four. While the rest of his teammates have three artists each. This will be the last season of the country icon, because he wants to dive into other paths and close stages, since he has been present in almost all the editions.

When will episode 3 of The Voice be released? Time by State in the US

The third episode of The Voice will premiere on Monday, March 13 and will bring a new round of auditions, where new artists will be performing the best of their repertoire in front of the four jurors and a massive audience. Here, check out what time it will air:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 3

As it happens every year, The Voice is an NBC show, so if you have cable you can watch it through that channel. But if you prefer to watch it via streaming, the best option is fuboTV, who is offering a one week free trial. In addition, all episodes are usually available one day later on the Peacock platform.