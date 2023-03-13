The 23rd season of The Voice is underway and the fourth episode of blind auditions will air with new contestants. Here, check out how to watch the show with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper.

Blind auditions continue with the fourth episode of Season 23 of The Voice. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper are still forming their teams, and competition is as hard as ever.

[Watch The Voice 2023 Episode 2 free online on fuboTV]

We’ve already watched some talented singers win a place in some of the teams such as Tasha Jessen and Alex Whalen (Team Blake), D. Smooth and Holly Brand (Team Kelly), the trio Sorella and Noivas (Team Chance), and Michael B. and Kala Banham, from Team Niall.

After the blind auditions, the selected contestants will have to face each other in the battles. For that, they will count on Reba McEntire as the mega mentor for all the teams. Here, check out when, where and how to watch the next episode of The Voice.

Does The Voice comes out on tonight? Time by State in the US

The fourth episode of The Voice 2023 will air on Tuesday, March 14th. More contestants will be auditioning for the coaches, who will have to try to convince the artists to join their teams. Check out the times in the US:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 4

The fourth episode of The Voice 2023 will be broadcast live at 9 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also watch it via streaming on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, and on Peacock TV, the following day.