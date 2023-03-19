It's time for the coaches to continue collecting artists for their teams in the blind auditions during the fifth episode of The Voice. Here, check out how to watch it.

The Voice is back with a new episode where the judges will turn their chairs around to continue putting together their teams, which will be competing in the battle rounds and then in the knockouts. There is still a little time left to continue watching the auditions, but not too much...

So far, who have the most singers are the male coaches with a total of 7 each. While Kelly Clarkson has only 5 contestants on her team. Last year it was Blake Shelton who added one more victory to his repertoire, although the Since U Been Gone singer was conspicuous by her absence, so she will not have it easy this time.

Many of the viewers have put a lot of chips on Niall Horan and believe that he could have the winning entry on his team, although it is still incomplete. We will soon see how Reba McEntire will come into play as a mega-mentor and help the artists develop further for the next stages.

When will episode 5 of The Voice be released? Time by State in the US

The fifth episode of the new season of the iconic singing show will take place on Monday night, the 20th. There are only a few auditions left and we will soon see which artists will make their debut in the battle rounds and then continue with the knockouts.

Here, check out what time it will air:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 5

Watching season 23 episodes of The Voice has never been easier, especially with so many ways to watch it. In case you have cable, you can watch it as usual, through NBC.

Otherwise, you can also watch the live broadcast on the streaming platform fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. Also, all episodes are usually available one day later on Peacock.