The 23rd season of The Voice with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton is underway and the sixth episode is almost here. Check out how to watch or stream it.

The Blind Auditions are almost coming to an end, but the coaches of The Voice still have time to add new artists to their teams. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper all want to have the best singers to try to win Season 23.

They all got amazing artists such as Michael B. and Kala Banham (Team Niall), D. Smooth and Holly Brand (Team Kelly), Tasha Jessen and Alex Whalen (Team Blake) and the trio Sorella and Noivas (Team Chance).

After they all get their teams complete, the contestants will face each other in the battle rounds. This year, there are no celebrity mentors for that round, but Reba McEntire will be the mega mentor for the knockouts.

Is The Voice on tonight? Time by State in the US

The fourth episode of The Voice 2023 will air on Tuesday, March 21st. The show will air on Mondays and Tuesdays until April 4th, when it will be aired only on Mondays. However, check out the time for this episode:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 6

The sixth episode of The Voice 2023 will be broadcast live at 9 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also watch it via streaming on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, and on Peacock TV, the following day.