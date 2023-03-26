The Voice is back with its seventh episode and it's time for the battle rounds to get interesting. Here, check out how and when to watch the broadcast.

The time has finally come and the countdown for the start of the battle rounds is about to end. Some spoilers for episode 7 of The Voice have already been revealed and according to them, during the broadcast we will see the Sorelle trio and Manasseh Samone fighting each other for a spot on Team Chance.

[Watch The Voice 2023 Episode 7 online free on Fubo]

Now that the blind auditions are over and all the teams are complete, it's time for the competition to get a little wilder and the artists selected by the coaches to fight for survival in the program as the phases progress. This round will last about 5 episodes, so we will see many contestants together.

Blake Shelton's last team on the show has been set and as the season goes on, the iconic country singer is having his last experiences in the most famous singing competition on television. The star is ready to bow out on a high note and many have bet that one of his artists will be the winner. Here, check out how to watch the seventh episode...

When will episode 7 of The Voice be released? Time by State in the US

The seventh episode of the 23rd season of The Voice will arrive this Monday, March 27th and it's getting closer and closer to the fact that only one episode will be aired every week. So we will have to enjoy while we can to have two broadcasts together.

Here, check out what time it will air:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 7

Season 23 of The Voice continues to air in the same way it always has. Every Monday there is a new episode that will premiere on NBC, but in case you don't have cable there are two other options to watch it.

Fubo is the one that offers a broadcast on the same day and at the same time, plus it has a one week free trial in the United States. Otherwise, another option is through Peacock's streaming platform the following day.