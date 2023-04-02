New start of the week, new tramsision of The Voice. Episode 8 of season 23 continues with the battle rounds and here's how to watch it.

There are only two episodes left for The Voice battle rounds to conclude and the knockouts to take place. However, first we must see how the remaining artists do their best in the voice duel to see who makes it to the next phase.

One of the most special performances we will see this Monday is from two members of Team Niall, which are Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson. In the eighth episode they will sing their own version of the song Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon.

Also, this week will be the last week that the iconic singing contest will be aired on a Tuesday, because a new game show, called The Wall, will start on their schedule as of April 11.

When will episode 8 of The Voice be released? Time by State in the US

The Voice's eighth episode will hit the screen on Monday night, April 3, so it's time to keep watching the battle rounds unfold. This time we'll see Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson star in a ballad that will make your skin crawl.

Here, check out what time it will air:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Voice 2023 Episode 8

Season 23 of The Voice continues to air in the same way it always has. Every Monday there is a new episode that will premiere on NBC, but in case you don't have cable there are two other options to watch it.

Fubo is the one that offers a broadcast on the same day and at the same time, plus it has a one week free trial in the United States. Otherwise, another option is through Peacock's streaming platform the following day.