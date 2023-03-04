The countdown is coming to an end and it's time for one of television's most popular game shows to return with its daily schedule. Here, check out when, when and where to watch the season premiere of The Voice.

The Voice is back and season 23 is closer than ever. There are only two days left to see how a new group of artists will take the stage with the dream of winning one of the most popular singing competitions on television. The jury will not have an easy task this year, especially since there will be more contestants than in previous editions.

[Watch The Voice 2023 Episode 1 online free on FuboTV]

This means they will have to choose carefully which artists they want for their teams. In the little previews that were presented so far, we could see how Kelly Clarkson is ready to not make it easy for Blake Shelton, no matter that it is his last year as coach. Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are the ones who took the places of John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Last year it was Bryce Leatherwood who won the prize money and gave another victory to Team Blake. The renowned country singer announced that this will be his last participation in the show, as he is ready to take other paths, although the decision has not been easy for him and he communicated it with an emotional message in the social networks.

When will Season 23 of The Voice premiere?

The premiere of the new season of the iconic NBC show is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 6. So it's almost nothing left to witness the artists take the stage again and see how one by one they will be divided into teams... plus some eliminations.

What time will Season 23 premiere and where can it be watched?

The new season will be broadcast live at 8 PM on Monday and in case you don't have cable enough to watch it on NBC, there is also the option to watch it via streaming. Peacock and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the US, will be responsible for streaming it. It's time for The Voice to come back to the small screen...