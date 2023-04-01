It's time for the titans of the moment to meet once again and this time it will be at the big WrestleMania 39. Here, check out when to watch the first broadcast and more.

The countdown has finally come to an end and it's time for the first date of WrestleMania 39, World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest event. It promises to be one of the best editions seen so far and its published line-up confirms it, as we will see great titans in the ring.

After three months of pure drama and intense bouts, WrestleMania Goes Hollywood will host thirteen feuds, which will be spread over two nights. One of the main events will include a women's title match between Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, as well as a bout between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins.

On the other hand, the WWE has finished organizing the event that will have 70 thousand spectators, who will witness one of the most important fights, which will be between the famous John Cena and Austin Theory for the United States title. The evening has been catalogued as The Showcase of the Immortals and here we tell you how to watch it...

What time will Day 1 of WrestleMania 39 begin tonight?

The first date of WrestleMania 39 will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT and will see seven of the most anticipated fights. A total of 13 fights have been organized, so there will be around 8 and 10 hours of matches, which have been divided between the two days of the weekend. In the meantime, here you can see the Day 1 fight schedule published by Mashable:

United States Championship Match: John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Singles Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs Logan Paul

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Men's Showcase Tag Team Match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) w/ Valhalla

Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Six-woman Tag Team Match: Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 1 tonight

All WWE live events are broadcast on a streaming platform exclusively and this is Peacock. The subscription costs $4.99 and in case you want to enjoy WrestleMania 39 ad-free, you can get the premium plus plan for only $9.99.

While for all those viewers who are abroad, it will be possible to watch it with a WWE Network subscription or pay-per-view. You can also see the show live in person at the Sofi Stadium by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster.