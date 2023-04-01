The second day of WrestleMania 39 is just hours away and it's time to see how other titles are contested or the Hell in a Cell of Edge vs. Finn Balor. Here, check out how to watch it.

After a long wait, the moment that all WWE fans have been asking for has finally arrived. It's time to see the titans of the industry fight again in one of the biggest events of World Wrestling Entertainment. The 39th edition of WrestleMania has arrived and it's going to be a weekend of pure combat.

This year's event, which will host thousands of spectators, will be held live at Sofi Stadium. WrestleMania Goes Hollywood will have some of the top wrestlers headlining the fight schedule. The first date will see John Cena and Austin Theory compete for the United States Championship Match.

It's been three months of pure drama and all the wrestling stars have been preparing the atmosphere for what will be one of the most important events in the industry. The moment has arrived and the show dubbed The Showcase of the Immortals is here. Here, check out how to watch the second part...

What time will Day 2 of WrestleMania 39 begin?

The second date of WrestleMania 39 will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT and will take place on Sunday, April 2. So it will be a weekend of pure struggle, because the first delivery will take place on Saturday night.

Here you can see the Day 2 fight schedule published by Mashable:

Women's Showcase Tag Team Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi and Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos w/ MVP

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drem McIntyre

Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Cody Rhodes

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 2

All WWE live events are broadcast on a streaming platform exclusively and this is Peacock. The subscription costs $4.99 and in case you want to enjoy WrestleMania 39 ad-free, you can get the premium plus plan for only $9.99.

While for all those viewers who are abroad, it will be possible to watch it with a WWE Network subscription or pay-per-view. You can also see the show live in person at the Sofi Stadium by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster.