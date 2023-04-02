The most awaited day of the Country music industry has finally arrived and it's time for a new edition of the CMT Awards to take place. Here, check out how to watch the ceremony tonight.

New year, new awards season. The day has finally arrived for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, where we will see hundreds of celebrities being recognized by the industry. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the event, which will take place in Texas.

[Watch the 2023 CMT Awards online free on Fubo]

This afternoon it was announced which country stars will be presenting the categories and who will be performing on stage. Charles Esten, Dustin Lynch, Ian Bohen and Jen Landon are among the presenters, while Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini will be performing some of their hits.

During the course of the ceremony there will be several performances, exclusive collaborations and unforgettable moments among the stars. Alanis Morissette and Gwen Stefani will also be among the singers performing their classics, so we will not only see icons of country music.

What time are the 2023 CMT Awards?

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place this Sunday, April 2 starting at 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. This year there are 22 nominees and it is the first time this number of artists has been included.

Of course, the most important categories of the evening will be: Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, Group/Duo Video of the Year, Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Where and how to watch the 2023 CMT Awards tonight

There will be several ways to watch the 58th edition of the most important awards show in the country-oriented music industry. One of them will be through CBS, but in case you don't have cable, you can also watch it through Fubo and Paramount+, which are offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

However, there is a small problem with those who want to watch it on Paramount's platform and that is that only Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the show live. Those with only the essential tier will have to wait until Monday to watch the ceremony, according to Country Living.