The Jonas Brothers were the musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' on April 8th, hosted by Molly Shannon, and performed two new songs from their upcoming sixth album 'The Album.' Here, check out the presentation.

The Jonas Brothers were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live (April 8th) and debuted two new songs from their upcoming release, The Album, which is set to be released on May 12 through Republic Records.

This was their third performance on the show, after appearing in 2009 and 2019, shortly after their return as a band. They opened with their new single “Waffle House," and they closed the night with "Walls," and were joined by Kirk Franklin and Jon Bellion, who is also producing their upcoming record.

The brothers also appeared in a sketch with Molly Shannon, who returned as host for the night. If you missed the performances, you can watch them below. You can also stream the whole episode on PeacockTV.

Jonas Brothers on SNL: Watch ‘Walls’ and ‘Waffle House’ performance

The brothers are coming from a complete week of promotion, which include appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, SiriusXM and Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z100. They also announced early this week that they will make a special one-night concert at the Yankee Stadium in New York on August 12.