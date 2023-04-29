The countdown has begun to finally watch the TIME100 Gala, where the world's most influential people gather in one place. Here, check out how to watch the event online.

This weekend's TIME100 Gala, where all of the world's most influential stars will gather to celebrate, will be broadcast this weekend. Jennifer Coolidge has been chosen as the host and will emcee the evening. There will be several iconic moments and performances to remember.

[Watch TIME100: The World's Most Influential People online and free on Fubo]

Lea Michele will sing Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl, the show she's been a hit with all these months, and then it's Doja Cat who will take the stage to perform one of her biggest hits. There will also be several honorary tributes from members of this year's roster and some comments from Jessica Sibley.

This year's edition will be filled with successful people from all walks of life. Some of those who have been invited and celebrated include actor Michael B. Jordan, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger and many others. Athletes such as Leo Messi also make the list.

When will the TIME100: The World's Most Influential People special take place?

The special will take place this Sunday, April 30 and will be filled with the most important celebrities in the industry. There will be many artist presentations and it will be one of the most relevant events of the year, making it the ideal time to see all the stars together.

What time will TIME100: The World's Most Influential People start?

The broadcast will start at 7 PM and will last about an hour, so it should end at 8 PM. Although this is never 100% true, as it can be delayed for any reason, we will be watching for last minute changes.

"We are thrilled with this year's list of the world's most influential people. We are looking forward to bringing together the TIME100 community - one of the largest leadership communities in the world - to highlight and hear from people who are exerting their influence in driving positive action. The TIME100 Featuring TIME CO2 Summit and Gala will be held this month in New York", said TIME CEO Jessica Sibley.

How and where to watch TIME100: The World's Most Influential People online

Not only will the gala be available on cable, but there will also be the opportunity to watch it on three major streaming platforms. ABC will be broadcasting it, but it will also be available on Hulu, Disney+ and Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.