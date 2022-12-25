After 'Wednesday' became a cultural phenomenon and one of the most successful series of 2022 for Netflix, fans await the announcement of a second season. Now, creators of the show talk about their plans for what's coming.

Netflix’s version of ‘Wednesday,’ the iconic Addams Family character, has become one cultural phenomenon. With more than 1 billion hours watched, the series has been a topic of conversation since its premiere last month. And fans want to know if a second season is coming.

So far, Netflix hasn’t confirmed that they will renew the series, starring Jenna Ortega, but the numbers and the social media interaction (which includes the viral dance, makeup tutorials and shipping Wednesday with Enid) is strong to assume that there will be one.

Besides what executives have said about the future of the show, now creators of the show, Al Gough and Miles Millar, have spoken about what they would like to include in a possible second season. Check out what they said.

Creators of ‘Wednesday’ talk about their plans for Season 2

The first season of ‘Wednesday’ didn’t have loose ends, with the mystery of the Hyde totally solved. However, there are some questions that fans want to answer: What will happen to Tyler? Will Wednesday and Xavier be a thing, or even Enid and Wednesday? Who sent her that weird message in the finale?

Gough said to The Hollywood Reporter that for a possible season 2, they want to “sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore.”

He also shared that they want to keep exploring the “Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship as well, which now that Morticia knows about the power it has given her sort of an idea of how that’s going to go. How is their relationship going to evolve?”

Meanwhile, Cough and Millar explained that Wednesday’s relationship with Enid is essential to the show. “We’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So it’s like now, we do that,” said Cough.

On the other hand, Millar said that they won’t discount a possible romantic bond between the two of them. “As Al said, this idea of sisterhood is key to the show. We’re not gonna discount anything, and, obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves (...) We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions. So, we’re open to everything.”

“We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. As Al said, that friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show,” he concluded.