Good news fans... Wednesday will have a second season! Netflix renewed the series and Jenna Ortega will be back, leading the Addams clan under new adventures. Here, check out all about the new episodes.

It's a fact! Wednesday Addams will be back in the second season of Tim Burton's series, thanks to Netflix's renewal. Multiple characters and scenes from the first part have given a lot to talk about and have even set new trends on the internet. Who hasn't seen Jenna Ortega's iconic dance by now?

The members of Nevermore Academy gave much to talk about and several theories were installed over the weeks, after its premiere in the catalog of the streaming platform. One of them was whether Enid and the protagonist would be able to have a romance at some point in the series. Although they also wondered what will happen with Xavier and especially Tyler.

The show has not only established itself as one of Netflix's most watched shows, but it has also broken one of the most important records. It was the one who dethroned Stranger Things as the most watched production, reaching a total of 341.2 million hours watched between its premiere from November 23 to 27.

Who is the cast of 'Wednesday' season 2?

The first to be confirmed for the return of the series is Jenna Ortega, who played Wednesday Addams in the first part. As expected, her friends from Nevermore Academy will also return. Which means that Emma Myers will be Enid, Hunter Doohan will be Tyler, Percy Hynes White will be Xavier, Georgie Farmer will be Ajax, Joy Sunday will be Bianca and Moosa Mostafa will be Eugene.

On the other hand, the Addams family will also be back and it is possible that they will be more prominent than in the first season. This means that we will see Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman and Isaac Ordonez in action again.

Gwendoline Christie, who played the academy's headmistress, teased about her possible appearance in the new episodes and filled the air with doubt after posting "I feel like Larissa Weems wouldn't really be prepared to entertain or be overpowered by something as common as death".

According to several sources, the new episodes will come with some new faces in the cast and, in theory, Anjelica Huston and Joan Cusack will join the cast. The iconic actress, who played Morticia, would step into the shoes of the headmistress of the Nevermore Academy. While Joan, who played Debbie Jelinsky, will play a mysterious role that is associated with Sheriff Galpin.

What will 'Wednesday' season 2 be about?

The official plot has not yet been revealed, as it was only confirmed yesterday that the series will have a second season. Miles Millar, co-showrunner, gave an interview with TVLine and talked about what will happen in the new episodes:

"We feel like we've just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are amazing in those roles... I think Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside of the family is important", he revealed.

When will 'Wednesday' season 2 premiere?

According to several media reports, the new episodes should arrive in mid-2024. If we look at the timeline of the first part, it began filming around September 2021 and ended in March 2022. In addition, then eight more months were added so that the show was ready to be released.

The lead time was about a year and a month, so it is likely that we will have to wait about the same amount of time to see what happens in the second season and how the story of the atypical teenage Addams continues. Meanwhile, many will continue to trend the series with their iconic dances to the beat of The Cramps' Go Go Muck, just as Wednesday did in the dance.