Fans of Netflix's series "Wednesday" have been shipping a relationship between the titular character and her best friend Enid. While both of them have other love interests on the show, Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers seem to agree with viewers.

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ has only been out for a couple of weeks, but the show is quickly becoming one of the most-talked about of the year, as well as one of the most-watched. One of the aspects that many fans loved about the show was the relationship between Jenna Ortega’s character and her roommate Enid, portrayed by Emma Myers.

As it’s usual, fans have started “shipping” them, meaning that they want these two to end up together romantically. While so far, the show has portrayed both women as friends, as well as interested in boys, there’s no lack of evidence of a potential romantic relationship between the girls.

Actually, Xavier (Percy Hynes White) asked Wednesday at the start of the series whether she was interested “in girls or boys,” and she didn't answer. Meanwhile, the truth is that not only fans are shipping Enid and Wednesday together, but also Ortega and Myers have referred to the possibility of it.

What Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have said about ‘Wenclair’

Fans have nicknamed the supposed relationship between Wednesday and Enid “Wenclair,” and it’s safe to say that Ortega and Myers like it. Both actresses have agreed with theories, and even expressed their desires to see it happen.

In November, when Myers hit the red carpet premiere of Wednesday, she was asked by Pride.com if she thought the girls would make a good couple, and she responded with a cheekily “I always say ‘and they were roommates.’” The correspondent followed up with “opposites attract,” to which she replied: “Exactly. You know what I mean.”

Meanwhile, Ortega also told Pride that "In a perfect world, we would've been like a thing.” Meanwhile, she told MTV News that she thinks that Wednesday might be “off of boys for a while,” after the Season 1 finale. However, she said that her and Xavier “are just getting to a safe place. I think there's an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship."