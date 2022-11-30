Wednesday is the new Netflix series that surpassed Stranger Thing and beat one of the most important records of the streaming platform. Here, find out which title it has won.

Wednesday is one of the latest new shows to capture the hearts of fans. Starring Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton, the series premiered the eight hour-long episodes that make up the first season. After watching the epic finale, viewers have been wondering: will Netflix renew it for a second season?

The showrunners gave several interviews and talked about the future. Alfred Gough assured Empire, "Miles and I are talking about it. There's definitely more you can explore in the world of Addams" While Miles Millar confessed, "For us, it always looks to the future, and when we sit down to create a show, ideally we're looking at multiple seasons. So it always features at least three or four seasons of possible storylines for the characters".

The plot, full of mystery and darkness, has entertained users of the platform. It follows Wednesday Addams, a teenager from a quirky family who, when a mysterious force embarks on a wave of monstrous murders in the local town, must try to master her emerging psychic ability and help her parents while making new friends.

Wednesday is the most watched series and dethroned Stranger Things

Burton's production counted a total of 341.2 million hours watched between its premiere from November 23rd to November 27th. According to data released by the streaming platform, more than 50 million households played Wednesday. This made it the most watched English-language series in all of Netflix.

Stranger Things used to own this record with 335.01 million hours in views, between May 30 and June 5 this year. Third place is Ryan Murphy's series, Monster, with 299.84 million hours. The latter was renewed for two more seasons and so far it seems that the plot will be about other serial killers.