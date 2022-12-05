Wednesday has set several trends since its premiere and one of the most iconic scenes is the dance scene of the Addams' eldest daughter, played by Jenna Ortega. Here, find out what songs are played in the episodes of the first season.

Wednesday has established itself as one of Netflix's most iconic series and despite not yet having confirmed a renewal, fans are already excited about the idea of a second season. Starring Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton, the production earned the title of most watched in the first week of its premiere.

The story follows the eldest daughter of the Addams family and her time at Nevermore Academy, as when a mysterious force embarks on a wave of monstrous murders in the local town, she must try to master her emerging psychic ability and help her parents while making new friends.

The series also marked Christina Ricci's return to the Addams family, although this time she is not playing a role within it, but rubbing shoulders with Wednesday after being one of its most beloved teachers. The 42-year-old actress played Marilyn Thornhill, a botany teacher at the school who seems to be quite attached to her students. But, looks can be deceiving....

Wednesday: What songs are played in the episodes?

Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien by Edith Piaf – Episode 1

In My Dreams by Roy Orbison – Episode 1

Can’t Stop by Rhythmking – Episode 1

La Llorona by Chavela Vargas – Episode 1

Paint It Black (Wednesday on violin) by The Rolling Stones – Episode 1

Don’t Worry Be Happy (Nevermore a cappella group) by Bobby McFerrin – Episode 2

Space Song by Beach House – Episode 3

Winter by Antonio Vivaldi – Episode 3

Nothing Else Matters by Metallica – Episode 3

Tierra Rica by Carmita Jimenez – Episode 4

It’s A Shame by RAC feat. Pink Feathers – Episode 4

The Beginning by Magdalena Bay – Episode 4

Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps – Episode 4 (Wednesday dance scene)

Physical by Dua Lipa – Episode 4

La Mamma Morta – Umberto Giordano – Episode 4

Sciuri Sciuri by Blonde Redhead – Episode 6

If I Be Wrong by Wolf Larsen – Episode 7

Perfect Day by Hoku – Episode 8

Wednesday soundtrack by Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman

The soundtrack for the series is composed by two of Burton's iconic collaborators. Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman, both composers. This is not the first time the three have worked together, having previously collaborated on classic productions such as Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Normally in movies and series there are usually two playlists of songs that appear. Both are official, but one contains artist-created content and the other usually contains instrumental tunes that help the plot. Here, check the list of the latter:

Wednesday Main Titles Thing Follows Rowen Morticia and Wednesday Secret Library Scorpion Flashback The Monster Family Day Burning Outcasts Wednesday on the Case Dress Shopping Gomez Accused of Murder A Dove and a Raven Gomez’ Story A More Than Adequate Father It’s A Snood Morticia’s Yearbook Devious Plan I Will Find You Searching the House The Monster Is Here! Uncle Fester Annoying Distractions Fester and Wednesday Stakeout Let’s Roll Stabbed in the Back First Kiss Wednesday Packs Up Crackstone Rises Goody Heals Wednesday Enid To The Rescue The Hug The End…? Wednesday End Titles Meet Wednesday Fencing Secret Symbols Poe Cup Fanfare Poe Cup Race One More Chance A Safe Cracking Thing Nightshades Wednesday and Pugsley Xavier and Wednesday Morticia’s Story The Gates Mansion Roomies No More Crackstone Defeated Wednesday Addams (End Titles)

What is Wednesday's song that is all the rage on Tik Tok?

The song that Wednesday Addams dances to with Tyler in the fourth episode is Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. During multiple interviews, several of the cast members confessed that this scene is their favorite, as did Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier.

In a promotional video shared by Netflix a few days ago, Ortega revealed "I choreographed it myself and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or a choreographer", while Hynes White added "I can see a whole show of this". The star of the series has expressed her gratitude to all those who inspired the dance.

"Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse's Rich Man's Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80s. It helped me in this", Jenna tweeted. The scene and the music made such a splash that Tik Tok users made it trend.

In addition, her dance also went viral with other songs in the background and there is one that is ideal for the occasion: Bloody Mary by Lady Gaga. Several celebrities decided to imitate some of the dance steps and upload it to their social networks, as if it were a new challenge.

The trend became so popular that it reached Gaga and the singer of Shallow gave a great recognition to the series and all those involved. She even extended an invitation to Wednesday and Thing. The artist shared in a Twitter post, "Slay Wednesday! You're welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here".