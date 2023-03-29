Wes Anderson is one of the most renowned American filmmakers thanks to his distinctive style and aesthetics. With two films coming out this year, many would like to revisit his work. Here's where you can find all of his movies.

Wes Anderson is one of the most renowned American filmmakers thanks to his distinctive style and aesthetics of his movies, which are centered around color, symmetric and dreamlike atmosphere. This year, he is set to release two films, “Asteroid City” and “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

The first one is a highly-anticipated sci-fi romantic drama, which has a star-studded cast including Scarlet Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Willem Dafoe, Adrien Brody and many more. The film will hit theaters in June.

Meanwhile, the second one is an adventure comedy film for Netflix. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character alongside Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade. However, if you would like to watch all his previous work, you can check out here, how to stream his movies.

List of Wes Anderson’s movies and how to stream them in the US

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Available on demand: HBO Max

After being released from a mental hospital following a nervous breakdown, Anthony joins his friend Dignan for a scheme of unspecified crime spree that somehow involves his former boss, the (supposedly) legendary Mr. Henry.

Rushmore (1998)

Available on demand: No / Rent/Buy: Available on Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Apple, AMC, Youtube

This film follows a teenager named Max, who falls in love with a new first-grade teacher. After asking for advice from the father of two of his schoolmates, his new friend will also fall for her, causing a war for her attention.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Available on demand: Hulu and Paramount+

It follows Royal Tenenbaum and his wife Etheline, who had three children and then they separated. But the kids are all geniuses, and the film shows how their gifts were erased by two decades of betrayal, failure, and disaster.

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Available on demand: Paramount+ and Hulu

This adventure film follows renowned oceanographer Steve Zissou, who travels the sea looking for the rare shark that devoured a member of his crew. He and his companions run into pirates and, perhaps more traumatically, various figures from Zissou’s past.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Available on demand: No / Rent/Buy: Available on Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Apple, AMC, Youtube

Three American brothers who have not spoken to each other in a year set off on a train voyage across India with a plan to find themselves and bond with each other — to become brothers again like they used to be.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Available on: Prime Video and HBO Max

In this animated film, The Fantastic Mr. Fox is bored with his current life and plans a heist against three local farmers. The farmers, tired of sharing their chickens with the sly fox, seek revenge against him and his family.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Available on demand: No / Rent/Buy: Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Apple, AMC, Youtube, FixFling

This film follows two twelve-year-olds who fall in love, make a secret pact, and run away together into the wilderness. While the authorities try to find them, the island community is turned upside down by a coming storm.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Available on demand: HBO Max and Prime Video

The Grand Budapest Hotel tells of a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel between the wars and his friendship with a young employee who becomes his trusted protégé.

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Available on demand: Disney+

This futuristic animated feature tells the story of an outbreak of canine flu that leads the mayor of a Japanese city to banish all dogs to an island that’s a garbage dump. The outcasts must soon embark on an epic journey when a 12-year-old boy arrives on the island to find his beloved pet.

The French Dispatch (2021)

Available on demand: HBO Max and Hulu

The staff of an American magazine based in France puts out its last issue, with stories featuring an artist sentenced to life imprisonment, student riots, and a kidnapping resolved by a chef.