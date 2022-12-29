2023 here we come! New Year's Eve is just around the corner and preparations are already underway. Here, check out the best movies to watch during the night of December 31 and Sunday, January 1.

What are the best movies to watch on New Year's Eve?

The last holiday of 2022 is just two days away and it is the ideal time to start planning your New Year's Eve activities. One option has always been, in case you are in New York City, to see the Ball Drop at Times Square. However, another option could be a long marathon of classic movies of the date.

Although the celebrations are held on January 1, they usually begin during the night of December 31. These include parties, concerts, fireworks and many special events of all kinds. Several states and cities organize parades and soccer games.

The first day of the year remains a time of reflection on the year that has just ended. The local newspapers and television programs often repair the main events of the previous year and pay multiple tributes. Rituals and superstitions that immigrants brought to the United States also abound.

Best movies to watch during New Year's Eve

1. When Harry Met Sally... (1989) – Available on HBO Max.

2. New Year's Eve (2011) – Available on HBO Max.

3. Four Rooms (1995) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. The Godfather Part II (1972) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Carol (2015) – Available on Tubi, Hoopla, Freevee, Vudu and Kanopy.

6. Phantom Thread (2017) – Available on Netflix.

7. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

8. Boogie Nights (1997) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

9. While You Were Sleeping (1995) – Available on Disney+

10. Snowpiercer (2013) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

11. Sleepless In Seattle (1993) – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

12. About Time (2013) – Available on Hulu.

13. High School Musical (2006) – Available on Disney+.

14. Forrest Gump (1994) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

15. Ghostbusters II (1989) – Available on fuboTV.

16. Sex and the City (2008) – Available on HBO Max.

17. Rent (2005) – Available on HBO Max.

18. Are We There Yet? (2005) – Available on Paramount+.

19. Money Train (1995) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

20. The Holiday (2006) – Available on TNT, TBS and truTV.