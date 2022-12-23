While Christmas celebrations in Mexico and the United States have many commonalities, each country's tradition is unique. Here, find out how Mexican people celebrate Christmas, and how it varies from the Americans.

To celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah and the one true God and the creator of the Christian religion, Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas every year. This holiday is widely observed as both a religious and secular festival across the world.

The adoption of a new, religious name for the celebration was a significant step in repositioning the previously celebrated event. In reality, the name "Christmas" originates from the Old English phrase "Christ's Mass" which refers to the custom of Catholics across the world to perform a solemn mass in honor of Jesus.

Nowadays, Christmas has evolved into a global cultural celebration. With the globalization of Christianity came the globalization of Christian celebrations, including Christmas. From then, several civilizations adopted it and began celebrating it in their own unique ways.

How does Christmas in Mexico vary from that in the United States?

Although there are many ways in which Mexican and American cultures celebrate Christmas similarly, each has its own unique traditions and customs. Having just a passing similarity to its American counterpart, Christmas in Mexico is a quite different experience. While sharing the same origin in commemorating Jesus's birth, that's about where the parallels between the two holidays end.

Even though the holiday is celebrated on December 25 in both the United States and Mexico, Christians in Mexico often begin their festivities the night before. Even while Christmas Eve is still observed as a religious holiday in the United States, most modern Christians use it to get ready for Christmas Day. The Mexicans celebrate La Navidad on the same day, but not to the same degree as they did the night before. In addition, the Nativity scene (a representation of the stable where Christ was born) is central to the celebration of Christmas for devout Christians in Mexico.

American Christmas customs include viewing festive films with loved ones. A Christmas tree is another staple of the holiday season, while many individuals, in an effort to get into the holiday mood, may also turn to holiday-themed music. It's no secret that many American households owe a great deal to the tradition of exchanging gifts at Christmas.

Although Santa Claus is becoming more and more of a seasonal icon, it is the Three Wise Men (also known as Los Reyes Magos) who are traditionally associated with bringing gifts in Mexico. Since at least two of them are depicted in the Bible to be poor gift-givers, kids often make up wish lists and send them up on helium balloons. It's a mystery on par with the Virgin Birth as to how this ecologically destructive armada of lists is supposed to land in the hands of one of the Kings, but it may explain why Mexican kids don't receive their presents until January 6, while Americans actually open them on Christmas Day.

To commemorate the arrival of Mary and Joseph, Mexicans hold posadas, a type of carol, on each of the nine nights leading up to Christmas Eve. As the story goes, the residents of the home respond with the musical equivalent of "get lost." After many verses of this, the residents understand their guests are significant and welcome them inside for a pinata-filled celebration.