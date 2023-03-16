St. Patrick's Day is one of the celebrations that most citizens are looking forward to, even though it did not originate in the United States. Here, check out what brings good luck on that day.

St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow and citizens are starting to feel the celebratory vibe around the cities. The streets will be painted green and the party will begin. Even though it is not a holiday, many people are flocking to the parades that are taking place in different places. One of them is located in the Big Apple and has been catalogued as the largest in the world.

New York's St. Patrick's Day Parade is the oldest, since it made its first appearance during 1762, more than ten years before the Declaration of Independence was signed. It currently starts at 11 AM on Fifth Avenue. It will start at East 44th Street and end at East 79th Street, so it's a great way to get out and party.

It is celebrated on March 17, as every year and this time it falls on Friday. Being a holiday with catholic origin, many believe that it also brings some superstitions with it. It is known as a day that brings a lot of luck and several people have declared that they have even won the lottery, among other surprising situations.

Why are shamrocks important for St. Patrick's Day?

The shamrocks are one of the most important and famous symbols representing St. Patrick's Day. According to tradition, Patrick would have used the three leaves of a shamrock to explain the holy trinity, which is made up of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Today it is still used only by tradition and some superstitions, but it is the four-leaf clover that brings good fortune and luck to its seekers. It is considered this way because they are quite rare to locate, since only one in 10,000 have four leaflets, or leaves.