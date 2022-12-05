Taylor Swift is set to embark on her first tour in five years in 2023. However, the ticket sales for her "Eras Tour" turned into a debacle, and Ticketmaster is facing all the consequences for that. Check out what happened.

In November, the pre-sale for “The Eras Tour” left Swifties frustrated after many of them couldn't get tickets despite spending long hours in a queue. “Verified Fans” of the singer received a presale code, but when the sales began, the website crashed due to high demand, making it impossible for many fans to buy tickets.

After the debacle, Ticketmaster canceled sales to the general public, saying that the “extraordinarily high demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory” was the reason. They also announced that they sold more than two million tickets on the first day, the most ever sold for an artist in a single day.

Swift slammed Ticketmaster, fans are suing

After the debacle, Swift slammed Ticketmaster without naming them on an Instagram story. The 32-year-old singer said she asked the company “multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” and said that the experience was “excruciating” for her to watch as her fans “had such a hard time” getting tickets.

After the singer’s statement, Ticketmaster apologized to Swift and her fans for the “terrible experience” they had, as well as promising they would work to “shore up our tech for the new bar that has been set by demand” for Swift’s tour.

However, according to CNN, 26 Swifties will be suing the ticketing company alleging that

Ticketmaster “intentionally and purposely mislead TaylorSwiftTix presale ticket holders by providing codes to 1.4 million ‘verified fans’ (...) when it could not satisfy demands.” Per the same source, the lawsuit claims that Ticketmaster violated antitrust laws, among others.

Per the same source, the lawsuit was filed in California and the plaintiffs are seeking $2,500 for each violation. It’s not the only problem for Ticketmaster and Live Nation, its parent company, as the Justice Department has also opened an antitrust investigation into Live Nation to determine if the company has a monopoly in the market for concerts.