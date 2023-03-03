Daisy Jones & The Six is less than a day old and already one of the most acclaimed series on Amazon Prime Video. Here, check out how long each episode is and more.

Daisy Jones & The Six has arrived on the Amazon Prime Video platform promising to be one of the most popular miniseries and without having two days of premiere it is already delivering. The adaptation, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, not only has an ideal cast but could also have a second season on the way.

The plot chronicles the life of Daisy Jones, an up-and-coming, carefree singer who lives in Los Angeles and joins the legendary 1970s rock band, The Six. There we will see more of each of the members' lives, while highlighting the turmoil of celebrity culture in the decade as they deal with fame, drugs, heartbreak and a lot of loss during a rather chaotic period in their careers.

Hello Sunshine is in charge of producing it together with Amazon and it seems that we have to give a special thanks to Reese Witherspoon, who every time she gets her hands on a book she likes, ends up making her adaptation a reality. Here, check out how many episodes the new series has, how long they last and their respective titles...

How long are the episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six?

The duration varies according to the episode. This week only the first three episodes were released, while the rest will be released until March 24. The miniseries will have 10 episodes in total. The first episode is 47 minutes long, the second 57 minutes long and the third 49 minutes long. So far those are the only ones that have been released, so we will have to wait to see how much plot the rest will have.

Here, check out all the episode titles, along with their release dates: