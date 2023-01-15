‘The Last of Us,’ starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is set to become another HBO’s hit show when it premieres tonight (Sunday, Jan. 15th). Check out how long are the episodes of Season 1.

The series takes place in an apocalyptic America, 20 years after civilization has been destroyed. It will follow Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, who is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. However, according to the show’s official logline, “What begins as a small job soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey, as the two must cross the United States and depend on each other for survival".

The series was Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, and it has been highly-anticipated, especially for the fans of the videogame. While adaptations do not always work, the series producers have shown their respect for the source material by doing things like hiring the same composer of the video game, Gustavo Santaolalla.

How long are ‘The Last of Us’ episodes?

The first episode will be 85 minutes long, as confirmed by HBO. However, the rest of the episodes will be shorter. For example, episode 2 will be 55 minutes long, per IMDb, meaning that fans can expect a runtime of between 45 minutes or an hour.

On the other hand, the show has received positive reviews, scoring a 98 percent on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. According to the critics’ consensus, the series retains “the most addictive aspects of its beloved source material while digging deeper into the story” making it one of “all-time greatest video game adaptations.”

You can watch the series weekly on HBO at 9 PM (ET), and streamed it on HBO Max. Check out the show's schedule here. The show consists of nine episodes in total.