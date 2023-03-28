While The Mandalorian might be coming to an end, DisneyPlus have several new titles coming to the platform this month. One of the most anticipated releases is the new Peter Pan & Wendy, which stars the newcomers Ever Anderson and Alexander Moloney.
Apart from them, Jude Law will be playing Captain Hook, while Yara Shahidi will portray Tinker Bell. She will become the first Black woman to play the iconic character. The film is directed by David Lowery, and written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks.
Another anticipated release is the sixth season of Raven’s Home starring Raven-Symoné. Also, Jeremy Renner’s docuseries “Rennervations,” in which he gives back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.
All the titles coming to Disney Plus on April
April 1
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 11)
April 5
- The Crossover
- The Mandalorian (Season 3, Ep 6)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (Season 1)
April 8
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 12)
April 9
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 1)
- Raven’s Home (Season 6, Episode 1)
April 12
- Rennervations (Season 1)
- The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 7)
April 14
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
April 15
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 13)
April 16
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 2)
April 19
- The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 8)
- Raven’s Home (Season 6, Episode 2)
April 22
- Secrets of the Elephants
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 14)
April 23
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 3)
April 26
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Mini-series)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts)
April 28
- Peter Pan & Wendy
April 29
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 15)
April 30
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 4)