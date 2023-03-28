While The Mandalorian might be coming to an end, DisneyPlus have several new titles coming to the platform this month. Check out all the new titles that will be landing in April.

While The Mandalorian might be coming to an end, DisneyPlus have several new titles coming to the platform this month. One of the most anticipated releases is the new Peter Pan & Wendy, which stars the newcomers Ever Anderson and Alexander Moloney.

Apart from them, Jude Law will be playing Captain Hook, while Yara Shahidi will portray Tinker Bell. She will become the first Black woman to play the iconic character. The film is directed by David Lowery, and written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks.

Another anticipated release is the sixth season of Raven’s Home starring Raven-Symoné. Also, Jeremy Renner’s docuseries “Rennervations,” in which he gives back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

All the titles coming to Disney Plus on April

April 1

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 11)

April 5

The Crossover

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Ep 6)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (Season 1)

April 8

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 12)

April 9

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 1)

Raven’s Home (Season 6, Episode 1)

April 12

Rennervations (Season 1)

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 7)

April 14

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 15

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 13)

April 16

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 2)

April 19

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 8)

Raven’s Home (Season 6, Episode 2)

April 22

Secrets of the Elephants

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 14)

April 23

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 3)

April 26

Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Mini-series)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts)

April 28

Peter Pan & Wendy

April 29

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 15)

April 30