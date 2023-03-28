A new month is coming, and that means that new movies, series, documentaries and more are arriving on Netflix. The platform is coming from the big success of their original limited series The Agent Night, and the fourth season of You with Penn Badgley.
This month, the platform will release the original series The Diplomat starring Kerri Russell. She will play an US ambassador to the UK, as she struggles with the balance between her relationships and her professional life. Also, another big launch on the streaming platform is the comedy-drama series Beef, which is co-produced with A24 studio.
It follows Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong), two strangers whose lives clash after a road rage incident. Other original titles include 'Florida Man', with Edgar Ramírez a black action comedy created by Donald Todd.
All the titles coming to Netflix in April 2023
Apart from the originals, many titles are coming to the platform such as the ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, ‘Bourne Identity’ trilogy, and extended cut of Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, and many more. See the full list of titles:
April 1
- 28 Days
- A League of Their Own
- American Hustle
- Battleship
- Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1)
- Blippi’s Adventures (Collection 7)
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Charlie Wilson’s War
- Conan the Destroyer
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Friday Night Lights
- Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)
- Hoarders (Season 12)
- Hotel Transylvania
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I, Frankenstein
- Inception
- Inside Man
- Invisible
- Marnie
- Matilda
- Norm of the North
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Over the Hedge
- Psycho
- Puss in Boots
- Safari
- Shark Tale
- Shrek Forever After
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- The Spider-Man Trilogy
- The Birds
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Trilogy
- The Land Before Time
- The Mauritanian
- The Negotiator
- The Thing
- Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1)
- Zombieland
April 2
- War Sailor (Limited Series)
April 3
- Magic Mixies (Season 1)
- Surviving R. Kelly: Part III: The Final Chapter
April 4
- Mo’Nique: My Name Is Mo’Nique (Stand-up special)
- April 6
- Beef (Season 1)
- The Last Stand
April 7
- Thicker Than Water (Season 1)
- Transatlantic (Season 1)
- Chupa
- Oh Belinda
- Holy Spider
April 8
- Hunger
April 10
- CoComelon (Season 8)
April 11
- All American: Homecoming (Season 2)
April 12
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
- Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks
- Operation: Nation
- Smother-in-Law (Season 2)
April 13
- Florida Man (Limited Series)
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)
- Obsession
April 14
- The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
- Queenmaker (Season 1)
- Phenomena
- Queens on the Run
April 15
- Doctor Cha
- Time Trap
April 16
- The Best Man Holiday
- The Mustang
- The Nutty Boy: Season 2
April 17
- Oggy Oggy (Season 2)
April 18
- Longest Third Date
- How To Get Rich (Season 1)
- Better Call Saul (Season 6)
April 19
- The Marked Heart (Season 2)
- Chimp Empire (Season 1)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
- April 20
- The Diplomat (Season 1)
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
April 21
- One More Time
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love
- Chokehold
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)
- Rough Diamonds
April 22
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)
April 25
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Stand-up special)
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)
April 26
- Love After Music (Season 1)
- The Good Bad Mother
- Kiss, Kiss
- Workin’ Moms (Season 7)
April 27
- Sweet Tooth (Season 2)
- The Matchmaker
- Firefly Lane (Season 2)
- The Nurse (Season 1)
- Sharkdog (Season 3)
- April 28
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1)
- AKA
- InuYasha (Season 6)