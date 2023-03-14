The famous celebrity stylists Law Roach, who has worked with several A-listers and especially Zendaya, has fans worried as he announced his "retirement." Here's everything we know.

Euphoria star Zendaya is, arguably, one of the best-dressed stars in Hollywood. And while she might have impeccable taste, her looks wouldn’t be the same without the help of her stylist Law Roach, who is always with her at the front rows of the fashion shows.

But the ‘Dune’ star isn’t his only famous client. Roach has also dressed several A{-listers, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Lindsay Lohan and more.

However, it seems like he is saying goodbye to his job, as he explained in a dramatic Instagram post saying he is “retired.” The ‘Legendary’ judge expressed his disappointment with the industry, and many fans wonder what will happen next.

Law Roach says he is retiring due to ‘politics’ and ‘lies’

In an Instagram post posted on Tuesday (March, 14th), Law Roach announced that he is retiring. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” he wrote in the caption.

His reason? “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!” he continued. “The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

While he didn’t explain what “lies” he was referring to, many fans have shared a video of the past Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, in which Zendaya got a front row seat but he didn’t have one. While the stars pointed out one behind her, he didn’t look pleased.

How long has he been working with Zendaya?

He has worked with Zendaya since she was fourteen years old, when she was still on Disney Channel. Of course, he has been key in her style evolution, helping her become one of the best-dressed A-listers.

The actress hasn’t commented on the post, but many other celebrities, fashion designers and stylists have reacted to the news, including Christian Siriano, Naomi Campbell, Addison Rae and more.