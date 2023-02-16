It’s been announced that Will Smith’s 2007 film ‘I Am Legend’ will have a sequel, in which the actor will reprise his role as Neville and will star alongside Michael B. Jordan. However, producer and co-writer Akiva Goldsman said that the second movie will follow the alternate ending.

The apocalyptic genre is having a sort-of rise after the release of HBO’s smash series ‘The Last Of Us,’ with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. While the show is still airing its first season, it has already inspired filmmaker Akiva Goldsman to make a sequel of Will Smith’s 2007 ‘I Am Legend.’

"I’m obsessed with 'The Last of Us,' where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse," Goldsman told Deadline. "You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens?”

So, with that in mind, the sequel, which also stars Michael B. Jordan in an undisclosed role, is set decades after the ending of the first film. However, Goldsman also said that the movie will ignore the ending that was shown in theaters, and will instead follow the alternate ending that was available on DVD. Here’s what you need to know about how it will affect the sequel.

‘I Am Legend’ ending: The original vs. the alternate

In the original ending of the movie, Smith’s character dies as he sacrifices himself after figuring out the cure for the pandemic that killed everyone but still saves humanity by handing it off to a fellow survivor, Anna (Alice Braga). So, she and her son could escape New York with the cure.

However, the ‘alternate ending’ is much closer to the actual ending of the book by Richard Matheson in which the movie is inspired. In this one, which was supposed to be the only ending but it was changed after audience testing, the vampire-like creatures leave Smith's Neville alone once he returns the body he was testing the cure on back to them.

Then, Neville, Anna and her son travel to Vermont to spread the cure. In this one, Smith’s character is confronted with the idea that he wasn’t as “good” as he thought, because he realizes that the creature he kidnapped was important to the Darkseekers, who are intelligent and even have developed their own society.

Why the sequel will follow the alternate ending?

In that sense, Goldsman explained that “We trace back to the original [Richard] Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film. What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.”